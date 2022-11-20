Literacy prog for GBs on customary practices

ANINI, 19 Nov: About 40 gaon burahs and gaon buris from different parts of Dibang Valley district participated in a ‘legal literacy-cum-training programme’ themed ‘Synergy between customary practices of the traditional village council system & formal laws of India’, organised here by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the union justice ministry, on Saturday.

Besides the GBs, stakeholders of relevant government departments, including APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge, and Anini ADC DJ Bora, attended the programme, during which the GBs

were apprised of various important topics relevant to their role as heads of the traditional village councils.

The topics covered included the Assam Frontier Regulation, 1945; the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act, 2021 (which now officially recognises the traditional courts as formal civil courts of law); fundamentals of court proceedings; and basic criminal and civil laws.

Anini JMFC Bido Sora and advocate Batanu Tayu were the resource persons.

Etalin CO Mide Bagu dwelt on topics such as legal aid, entitlements and schemes, domestic violence, “recording of the Marriage Act,” etc, while project coordinator Gonum Pul informed the participants about the ‘Each one, teach ten’ initiative, under which every trained GB is expected to create awareness among 10 members of their community about free legal aid and associated schemes, the APSLSA informed in a release.