MLAs inaugurate ‘Doyom Ao Lwwnv’

[ Karda Natam ]

RUCHE, 19 Nov: Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui and Aalo East MLA Kento Jini inaugurated the ‘Doyom Ao Lwwnv’ (a symbol of unity), as part of the Doyom Ao Welfare Society’s (DAWS) foundation day celebration, here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

Besides the dignitaries, the occasion was attended by representatives of various community-based organisations, along with public leaders, HGBs, GBs, and senior citizens of nearby villages.

Bui hoisted the Doyom Ao flag, and released a genealogy book of the Doyom families.

Senior members and individual achievers of Doyom families were felicitated on the occasion, which also featured vibrant cultural programmes.

Bui and Jini advised the members of the DAWS to uphold the spirit of brotherhood and maintain social and communal harmony with other tribes.