An electric pole standing in the middle of the road near Gyekar Sinyi along the Itanagar-Jote road. The work on Arunachal’s first two-lane state highway, which will connect Itanagar with Jote in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare, is going on in full swing. As per the construction agency, the failure to shift electric poles, water pipelines and other utilities is creating obstacles in the construction of the highway. – Bengia Ajum