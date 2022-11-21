Dentists organise ‘tooth-sal’ meet

JULLANG, 20 Nov: The Indian Dental Association’s state branch (IDA-APSB) organised a futsal meet dubbed ‘tooth-sal’ at Evenory here on 19 November.

The meet, which was kicked off by IDA-APSB president Dr Opok Pertin, was organised with the theme ‘Let’s play for unity’, and saw the participation of dental professionals of all age groups from various parts of the state.

Team ‘Molar Power’, led by its captain Dr Nyade Mara, won the final match in the male category, and ‘Team Maxillary Fairy’, led by Dr Rajshree Sumnyan, won the final match in the female category.