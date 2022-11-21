Goats distributed under NLM

ZIRO, 20 Nov: A total of 198 goats were distributed to 33 farmers of Ziro-I circle by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, in the presence of District Veterinary Officer Dr Hano Tama and other officials, here on Sunday.

Distributed under the National Livestock Mission (NLM), each of the 33 farmers was given five female and one male goat, respectively, for the purpose of breeding.

The DC advised the farmers to make fruitful use of the incentive offered to them by the government, and urged them to become successful goat rearing farmers in the district, “which has huge potential in meat industry.” (DIPRO)