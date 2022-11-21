India Post win inter-departmental cricket tourney

RONO HILLS, 20 Nov: India Post won the 6th edition of the Arunachal Pradesh Central Government Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament after beating Prasar Bharati by 30 runs in the final match played at the RGU ground here on Sunday.

With this, India Post have won the tournament for the fourth time.

Batting first, India Post scored 157 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Prasar Bharati was bowled out for 128 runs with two overs remaining.

For India Post, Victor Sinha scored 53 off 51 balls, and for Prasar Bharati, Ajeet Ghosh scored 38 runs and Sandip Thakur scored 35 off 16 balls.

Rono Das of India Post was adjudged the man of the match.

Ten teams had participated in the tournament.