Juvenile python rescued

ROING, 20 Nov: The ready party of the Mehao wildlife range here in Lower Dibang Valley district rescued a juvenile python (Phyton molurus) on Sunday.

One Katon Lego from Yapgo village in East Siang district handed over the python to the team at the mini-zoo here. Reportedly, the python had intruded into the poultry shed of his farm.

On getting information, RFO Kabuk Lego took over the python from Katon Lego and brought it to the mini-zoo rescue centre here.

The python is reported to be healthy.

The process of rescuing the snake was carried out under the supervision of Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary DFO Mori Riba.