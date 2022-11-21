Int’l Child Rights Day celebrated

Ringu advocates creating awareness on child rights

ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: The International Child Rights Day was celebrated at the Don Bosco Youth Centre (DBYC) in Vivek Vihar here on Sunday with a call for creating more awareness on child rights.

The programme was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), in collaboration with Childline Itanagar.

APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu in her address emphasised the need to celebrate the Child Rights Day “to create awareness among the masses about child rights and how to safeguard them.”

Adviser to WCD & SJETA minister, Dasanglu Pul, commended the works being carried out by the APSCPCR. She also released two docudramas and short films made by the APSCPCR as part of the awareness programme.

SJETA Secretary CN Longphai highlighted the state government’s schemes and policies to improve the welfare of the children, especially the ‘Mission Vatsalaya’ scheme.

He also emphasised on conducting awareness programmes to create a safe, secure and sustainable environment for the children.

Indian Council for CWC-AP president Sunil Mow stressed on the need for “convergence of all support systems for effective implementation of child welfare schemes and policies.”

Oju Welfare Association (OWA) chairperson Ratan Anya highlighted various child-related schemes being implemented by the OWA. “Right to education is the most important because the children can be empowered only through education,” she said.

APSCPCR members Ngurang Achung and Jumtum Minga spoke about child labour, child trafficking, and the POCSO Act.

A presentation on Childline was made by its coordinator Elizabeth Tangjang. She informed that “more than 200 cases of various issues received through Childline have been attended to by the Childline team.”

DBYC director Fr Sunny Minz and APSCPCR member Yahung Tekseng also spoke.