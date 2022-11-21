Tadar Tang SLFT zonal rounds

E/Kameng, C/Complex, K/Daadi, Namsai qualify for final round

ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: East Kameng, Capital Complex, Kra Daadi and Namsai on Sunday qualified for the final round from their respective zones after the second day matches in the zonal qualifying round of the 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament.

The final round of the tournament is scheduled to start from 3 December in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

In the first match under Zone 1, played in Dirang, East Kameng defeated Pakke-Kessang 2-1.

It was Pakke-Kessang who opened the scoring in the 5th minute through Tana Solam, which was equalised by Akash Kino of East Kameng in the 13th minute.

June Dodum scored the winning goal of the match in the 59th minute to take his team through to the final round.

Host West Kameng played a 1-1 draw against Tawang in the second match of the day. Tenzin Sangey of Tawang and Purpa Dorjee of West Kameng scored a goal each for their respective teams.

Under Zone 2, Capital Complex FA eased past Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) in its last match of the zonal round, defeating the latter 5-1.

Tagru James (12′, 90’+4) and Techi Rana (7′, 30′) scored a brace each for CCFA, while Limbi Menjo also registered his name in the score sheet for the winning team in the 17th minute. A consolation goal for APP was scored by Dungda Tara in the 45th minute.

With this win, CCFA has qualified for the final round.

Now, the winner of Monday’s match between Papum Pare and APP will reveal the second qualifier from the zone.

Kra Daadi played a 1-1 draw with host Upper Subansiri and became the first team from Zone 3 to qualify for the final round of the tournament with 4 points from 2 matches.

Strangely, both goals in the match were own goals.

Upper Subansiri conceded an own goal (Sapa Rago) in the 49th minute of the second half, which was later cut short by another own goal this time, conceded by Kra Daadi in the 63rd minute (Heri Pandey).

Under Zone 4, host Leparada shared points with Lower Siang in the first match of the day by playing a 2-2 draw.

All four goals came in the first half of the match.

Kardo Lomi (20′) and Rinyo Taipodia (39′) scored for Lower Siang. Rippak Riba (10′) and Karaka Gadi (45′) were on the score sheet for the host.

The second match of the day, between West Siang and Shi-Yomi, ended in a goalless draw.

Under Zone 6, Changlang defeated host Lohit 2-0 in the first match of the day, played in Kharsang.

Vivek Gurung found the net twice for the winners in the 25th and the 68th minute of the match.

In the second match, Namsai defeated Tirap 4-0 in a one-sided affair. Chantita Manpoong scored twice in the 8th and the 35th minute of the first half. The third goal for Namsai came through Sunny Deori in the 45th minute.

Sineru Milli scored the fourth goal in the 80th minute to finish the match 4-0.

With the second win in the zonal round, Namsai has qualified for the final round.

Tomorrow’s (Monday) matches:

Zone 1: Pakke-Kessang vs West Kameng (9 am) and East Kameng vs Tawang (12 pm)

Zone 2: APP vs Papum Pare (1:30 pm)

Zone 3: Upper Subansiri vs Kamle (2 pm)

Zone 4: Leparada vs West Siang (12 pm) and Lower Siang vs Shi-Yomi (2 pm)

Zone 6: Changlang vs Tirap (11 am) and Lohit vs Namsai (1:30 pm).