World Fisheries Day celebrated

SHERGAON, 21 Nov: The West Kameng fisheries department celebrated the World Fisheries Day at Shergaon village on Monday.

Besides Shergaon ZPM Tsering Wangmu Lama and Shergaon GPC Lei Khandu, the event saw the participation of SVC members, PRI members, fish farmers, students, and officials of the department.

The ZPM spoke about the importance of the day and “the role of fisheries in sustainable livelihood, and economic and social uplift.”

DFDO (i/c) Ledo Thungon highlighted the present scenario of fish farming in the district, trout farming and its demand in the district and the state, and conservation of indigenous fishes.

Progressive trout fish farmer Dorjee Khandu Khrimey shared his experience on profitable business in the field of trout farming, and encouraged other fish farmers to take up trout farming, “which is a short-term farming with high return.”

Fish feed were later distributed to the trout fish farmers of the district.

In Itanagar, the day was celebrated with the unveiling of an ‘aquaculture activities calendar’ by Fisheries Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar, in the presence of officers and officials of the fisheries directorate.

He exhorted the officers to “work for the benefit and welfare of aqua farmers of the state,” and emphasised on creating awareness regarding “conservation and judicious exploitation of resources.”

The day was also celebrated in Namsai, Tirap, Upper Siang, Longding, and other districts. (With inputs from DIPROs)