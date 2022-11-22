Workshop on mental health held

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: The anthropology department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Tribal Research Institute (TRI), organised a workshop on ‘Mental health and help-seeking behaviour’ at the DNGC here on Monday.

During the workshop, TRI nodal officer Dr Bikash Bage spoke about the projects

that have been undertaken by the TRI, “with the core responsibility to substantiate academic contribution to the policymaking, schemes and programmes in Arunachal Pradesh.”

This was followed by a lecture by New Delhi-based National Tribal Research Institute’s Special Director Dr Nupur Tiwary on the theme of ‘Mental health in tribal populations’.

She described “the socio-geographical factors that have shaped the mental health culture among the tribal population,” and stressed on the need to “understand the conception of tribal health traditionally and awareness on mental health.”

SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha focused on “increasing cases of mental health degradation,” and correlated it with increasing drug addiction among the young population.

He spoke also about “awareness on the issue of ‘policy paralysis’ in the state and an emphasis on far-sighted ambition among the youth population.”

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan advised the students to be “responsive of the increasing distractions and maintain a disciplined lifestyle for better mental health.”

RGU Psychology Department Assistant Professor Dr Dharmeshwari Lourembam presented a lecture on ‘Mental health among students’, focusing on “mental health and the state of wellbeing” and how different factors affect mental health.

Pasighat (East Siang)-based Bakin Pertin General Hospital’s clinical psychologist Oyin Mibang spoke on the theme ‘Stress management techniques and help-seeking’, and demonstrated different techniques for stress management.

Koj Rinyo of the All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association presented a lecture on ‘Seeking professional help’, and spoke about the “differentiation in the work of mental healthcare professionals and awareness on helpline and tele-counselling which is available.”

DNGC Anthropology HoD Dr Ratna Tayeng also spoke.