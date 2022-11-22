Indigenous Food Fest begins

KHONSA, 21 Nov: The Indigenous Food Festival of the 54th Nocte Chalo Loku (NCL) was inaugurated at the Loku ground here in Tirap district on Monday by DDSE Hortum Loyi, in the presence of Kanubari ADC Techu Aran, Loku celebration committee members, and members of women SHGs.

While inspecting the stalls of indigenous food and ornaments, Loyi emphasised on “accepting organic indigenous food items instead of buying food from the market, as organic food helps us live a healthy life.”

He urged the younger generation of the Nocte community to preserve, protect and promote their age-old culture and tradition for posterity.

NCL secretary Phorchun Mema informed that “the food festival has 70 indigenous food stalls, besides local ornaments and handicrafts.”

NCL president Wanghong Panka also spoke.

The festival will end on 25 November. (DIPRO)