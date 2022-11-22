ZPM distributes agri tools

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 21 Nov: Bolung ZPM Arun Pertin distributed 333 sets of agricultural tools and equipment, including spades, hand forks, trowels and hoes, to the beneficiaries of Bolung on Monday, under the nutritional kitchen garden scheme.

The distribution was done under the second installment of the 15th FFC grant for the 2017-18 financial year, released in the 2020-21 financial year by the DPDO office here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The ZPM informed that the equipment have been handed over to the GPCs and the GPMs of Bolung, and to the Ithili-Idili GPs, to be distributed to 333 households, including the PHC, the anganwadi centre and schools under the Bolung zilla parishad constituency.

Among others, the programme was attended by Bolung GB Anggong Pertin, along with the GPCs of Bolung.