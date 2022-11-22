4 houses reduced to ashes

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 21 Nov: Four houses in Dumporijo and Sipi village in Upper Subansiri district were reduced to ashes in separate fire accidents that occurred on Monday.

On Monday morning, the government quarters of the Dumporijo ADC and an assistant engineer in Engineer Colony in Dumporijo were damaged by fire.

No casualties were reported, but property, including household belongings, was burnt down.

In Sippi village, two houses were reduced to ashes, and properties, including local ornaments, were destroyed.

The causes of the fire accidents and the extent of damages are yet to be ascertained.