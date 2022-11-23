DC seeks cooperation to eradicate drug menace

KHONSA, 22 Nov: Tirap DC Taro Mize sought cooperation from parents and CBOs in the district to eradicate the drug menace, including opium addiction, from the region.

The DC said this while addressing an awareness programme themed ‘Drug abuse and emotional wellbeing’, organised by the Care Me Home Welfare Society, in association with the district administration, here on Tuesday.

The DC also felicitated Radha Bangsia, the gold medal winner in the senior girls’ individual poomsae (taekwondo) event in the second Northeast Olympic Games, held recently in Shillong, Meghalaya.

He commended Bangsia “for being a role model for the youths of Tirap district and the student community in particular,” and encouraged the younger generation to “explore their talent, stay focused on their studies, achieve their dreams, and make their parents proud.”

DSP Tugom Gonggo spoke about offences and punishments under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and informed that the penalties under the NDPS Act are severe.

The programme was also attended by Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia, Khela-Bunting ZPM Tumwang Lowang, DDSE Hortum Loyi, WCD DD Hacham Bangsia, DSO Noah Mongku, and members of the All Tirap District Students’ Union, the All Tutsa Students’ Union, the All Ollo Students’ Union, and the Nocte Students’ Union. (DIPRO)