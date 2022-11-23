Legal awareness prog organised

LONGDING, 22 Nov: The All Wancho Women Welfare Society (AWWWS) organised a legal awareness programme on ‘Sexual exploitation, drug abuse, human trafficking and women empowerment’ here on Tuesday, in collaboration with East Siang-based NGO Women Against Social Evils (WASE).

During the programme, which was attended by about 300 people from various corners of the district, WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang said that “the drug menace is a problem of the entire society and has a negative impact on the fabric of the society as a whole,” and encouraged the AWWWS to “work with true dedication for the welfare of the society and bring solution to the problems prevailing in the district.”

WASE general secretary Jaya Tasung Moyong urged everyone to “come forward and fight against the menace of drugs, instead of depending solely on the government, the administration and the police for action.”

She also delved into the issues of sexual exploitation, child labour, and women empowerment.

Wancho Council president Shompha Wangsa, LDSU president Tingo Wangsu, and the Longding DIPRO offered suggestions with regard to fighting social evils and crimes in the district. (DIPRO)