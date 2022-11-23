State-level FIDE rating chess tourney underway

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 22 Nov: A total of 120 chess players from various districts of the state are participating in the 12th State Level FIDE Rating Chess Tournament, which got underway at Singhik Hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The tournament is being conducted by the Upper Subansiri District Chess Association, under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), and the All Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association.

Among others, Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui and Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori attended the inaugural day’s event.

AICF vice president Niapung Konia informed that the tournament is aimed at “creating a platform for the budding players to be selected for national-level competitions.”

Bui in his address said that “the government is striving hard to upgrade the games and sports facilities and sportsmanship in the country as a whole, and the fruitful results of the government’s endeavour in games and sport are being witnessed in current days.”

Nyori in his address emphasised on the importance of playing chess, “especially by the young generation, to make their brain sharp and improve their reasoning capacity.”