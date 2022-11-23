Student unions seek eviction from Namdapha

CHANGLANG, 22 Nov: The All Changlang District Students’ Union, the All Tangsa Students’ Union and the Miao Singpho Rama Hphung on Tuesday jointly submitted a six-point memorandum to the Changlang DC, the conservator of forests, and the field director of the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve on the issue of encroachment inside the park, and threatened to launch a democratic action if the unions’ demands are not met within 10 days.

The unions are demanding eviction of all encroachers inside the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve within 10 days. They also demanded that “people involved and responsible for the 14 November arson and all encroachers should be identified and put behind bars without any delay, and all the structures built inside the park along 25 Mile, 31 Mile, 38 Mile, 52 Mile, 56 Mile, 60 Mile, 67 Mile, 70 Mile and 77 Mile, be destroyed immediately and everyone related with encroachment may be pushed back to their original place of stay.”

The unions also demanded proper demarcation of the political and administrative boundary between Miao and Vijaynagar circle, and to make it public at the earliest.