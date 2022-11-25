Child drowns in Subansiri river; search op underway

Karda Natam

DAPORIJO, 24 Nov: A child aged around 3 years and 5 months reportedly drowned in the Subansiri river on 21 November while he and another child were walking on the river’s bank.

The aggrieved family reported the matter to the police and the district disaster management officer here. Eventually, an NDRF team from Doimukh reached Daporijo and began a search operation at 7 am on Thursday.

The team continued the search till 5 pm of Thursday, but could not find the child’s body. It will resume the operation on Friday at different locations along the river at Paying Muring.

The NDRF team comprises 25 members, including technical experts and officers, with modern equipment.