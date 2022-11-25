Alleged child molester arrested

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The women police station (WPS) here arrested one Bagram Tasam, aka Nesang (35), of Jollang, on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

Earlier on the same day, the WPS had registered a case (u/s 341/345/505 IPC, r/w Section 8 of the POCSO Act) after the minor’s uncle and others had brought Tasam to the Chimpu police station and the WPS had been informed about the incident.

“On 22 November, 2022, at around 1:30 pm, an unknown man stopped a 16-year-old girl near Sangey Lhaden area and showed a knife. Further, the man was drunk and dragged her when she did not cooperate. However, she bravely stood up and escaped from there. The drunk man warned her of dire consequences if she told anyone. However, she immediately informed an uncle of her ordeal,” the WPS stated in a release.

“The uncle immediately reached the area and later tracked down the unknown man. He along with public apprehended him and brought him to Chimpu PS. A complaint was also submitted. Thus, through proactive action of the public, the alleged child molester was nabbed,” the WPS added.

Reportedly, the arrestee had proposed to the girl in an inebriated condition and also wrote down his phone number on her notebook.

“WPS has already examined the victim and recorded her statement. The investigation is being finalised on priority. The capital police appreciates the efforts made by the public in apprehending the accused at the earliest,” it said.