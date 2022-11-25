Org demands implementation of Lokayukta Act

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The Arunachal Anti-Corruption Sena (AACS) on Thursday demanded that the state government implement the Lokayukta (Amendment) Act, 2014, in toto, claiming that “significant clauses and sections of the Lokayukta Act have been deleted and modified, making the anti-graft Act weaker and powerless.”

Addressing a press conference here, AACS president Kirgo Sora expressed discontentment over the amended Act and urged the government to “repeal the same at the earliest in the greater interest of the people of Arunachal.”

Sora claimed that the state government deleted “major sections in the ordinances, such as Chapter 4 (prosecution wing), Section 12, Chapter 6 (jurisdiction in respect of inquiry), Section 16 Sub-section 1 (b) (c) (e), Chapter 8 (power of lokayukta), Section 26 (1), Chapter 9 (offences and penalties), etc,” and said that such action would encourage corruption in the state.

“Lokayukta Act was the highest level statutory body for the poor people that granted a platform to fight against any corrupt officer, administration and public servant in issues related to misuse of power; but it has also been snatched away by the state government,” AACS general secretary Tadar Doro said.

The AACS also demanded “immediate advertisement of the lokayukta office’s staff, which has been lying vacant for many years.”