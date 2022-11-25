CoSAAP seeks early completion of lateral entry recruitment

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Thursday sought immediate completion of the process of appointing APCS entry grade (EG) officers through the lateral entry system.

In a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club here, CoSAAP president Likha Tech claimed that “the application for lateral entry in APCS (EG) was invited on 5 December, 2018.” However, he said, “even after almost four years of floating the advertisement, the department concerned has not yet finalised the list of the eligible candidates for the interview.”

“Inordinate delay in conducting interview is hampering the overall development process of the state, especially in circle administrative level,” Tech said.

He also urged the state government to “effectively implement its cabinet decision of 29 June, 2022, to cancel all the officiating and out-of-turn promotion in various departments” and revert such officers back to their original posts.

“We are also much thankful to the state government for announcing grant increase in DA, DR, HRA, and NPA for non-practicing doctors.

It was among other demands of the association,” he said, and appealed to the state government to “identify non-performing officials and accordingly punish them.”

Tech also requested the government to “remind all the heads of departments to conduct departmental promotion committee meetings regularly.”

CoSAAP general secretary Gonya Riba said that the new pension scheme (NPS) “is not only a concern for the employees during service time but also after service (pension). Moreover, the NPS is more like investing in a share market where there is no guarantee of social as well as economic stability of the government employees.”

“The CoSAAP demands ‘one nation, one pension’ by implementing the old pension scheme. The associations are in talks with other Northeast states to voice against the NPS. States like Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab have already replaced the NPS with the OPS,” he said.

“Therefore we appeal to the state government to explore the pros and cons of the NPS and restore the OPS for the greater social and economic stability of the government employees,” he added.