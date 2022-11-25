Ering inaugurates gym in Oyan

OYAN, 24 Nov: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering inaugurated the Siang Fitness Unisex Gym – a state-of-the-art fitness centre – here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The MLA commended the owner of the gym, retired DAO Ajit Pao, for taking the initiative to promote health and fitness.

He advised “the public in general and the youths in particular” to “walk on a healthy path,” adding that “mental and physical wellness is of paramount importance for a vibrant society.”

Pao said that opening the gym, with support from friends and family members, was a passion of his.

“The new fitness centre is equipped with all high-end bodybuilding and cardio equipment, including ab coaster, treadmills, smith machine, butterfly, plain bench, and other modern machines, as well for the exercise of different parts of body,” Pao informed. (DIPRO)