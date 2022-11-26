Photo exhibition under AKAM

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: A three-day photo exhibition under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), organised by the Central Bureau of Communication’s regional office here, concluded on Friday.

The exhibition had been inaugurated by Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Wednesday.

Various competitions among school students were organised during the programme. The Vivekananda Central School, Itanagar won the first prize in the inter-school quiz competition, while JNK School, Itanagar stood second.

The bureau also set up a section in the exhibition stall, displaying information on some of the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who had fought against the British rule.