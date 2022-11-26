SIC arrests 6 more in APPSC paper leak case

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police arrested six more persons in the last 24 hours in connection with the APPSC paper leak case.

Those arrested reportedly include two serving junior engineers, identified as Kendar Bagra and Kenjom Bagra. They were both selected in the junior engineer examination conducted by the APPSC in 2021.

On 14 November, the SIC had arrested one Posi Gamlin, a block education officer, from Naharlagun.

Eagle Sora, a junior engineer working in the RWD, who also passed the JE exam in 2021 conducted by the APPSC, was also arrested in connection with the same case.

The investigating agency said it suspects that Posi Gamlin was a broker who acted as the middleman between Taket Jerang and candidates, “in particular hailing from West Siang district.”

The identities of the remaining arrested persons have not been revealed. The detailed report is awaited.