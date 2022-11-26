RONO HILLS, 25 Nov: A state-level symposium on ‘Engaging women for sustainable political participation’ was organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA), in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Women Studies & Research Centre, on Friday to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Addressing the symposium, Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte said that “the outcome of the programme will bring an insightful gain and understanding of women’s sustainable participation in political arena.”

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, who also attended the symposium, emphasised on “women’s contribution in the society,” while Gauhati High Court Judge, Justice Mitali Thakuria, said that, “despite the girls’ achievements in various fields, still they lack political independence, lack decision-making opportunity, lack awareness on panchayat system, lack of recognition, and so on.”

She added that “33 percent of women reservation is still not enough because most of the women don’t come forward to take up political responsibility, due to which 50 percent reservation is still not working.”

She urged NGOs, political parties, the media, and panchayat leaders to “encourage the women collaboratively to change the political scenario and society in general.”

APLA Secretary Kago Habung also spoke.

The others who addressed the symposium were RGU AITS Director Prof Jumyir Basar, MLA Dasanglu Pul, Kamle ZPC Biri Santi Nido, IMC Corporator Yagam Jamoh, APSCW member Nabam Yahi Tad, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling, APC Gender Council Convenor Appu Gapak, and Dr Topi Basar of RGU’s law department. (Speaker’s PR Cell)