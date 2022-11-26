Chalo Loku celebrated

Libang urges youths to preserve, promote traditional culture

KHONSA, 25 Nov: Chalo Loku, the agricultural festival of the Nocte community of Tirap district, was celebrated here with great enthusiasm on Friday.

Attending the celebration, Health Minister Alo Libang urged the youths to “preserve and promote the traditional cultures of the state.”

“Simply talking about preservation of traditional culture won’t serve the purpose of Chalo Loku or any other community-based festival, unless it is practiced, protected and promoted by the present and the younger generation practically,” he said.

The minister also released a Nocte audio album titled ‘Theja Rangwo’, composed by Thajam Aboh and sung by Dr Vineeta Dowerah.

Changlang South MLA Phosum Khimhun in his address emphasised on promotion of one’s mother tongue.

“Indigenous culture can only be protected if mother tongue is taught to the children and younger generations,” he said.

He appealed to parents, senior citizens of the Nocte community, and the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding district to “not mix traditional culture with any religion, because culture and religion are like two sides of the same coin, but they should coexist.”

Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong said, “Unity, love and understanding among the Noctes, irrespective of different clans, different villages and different dialects, is of utmost importance to preserve, protect and promote our ancestral traditional culture.”

Earlier, Nocte Chalo Loku Celebration Committee president Wanghong Panka highlighted the significance of the festival.

Cultural troupes from Moktowa, Noglo, Longo and Kheti villages presented a colourful traditional dance.

The festival was also celebrated in Deomali, where UD Minister Kamlung Mossang prayed that the “celebration of Chalo Loku may bring peace, unity and strengthen the emotional integration feelings of brotherhood and understanding amongst the people of the state, besides bringing prosperity, happiness and tranquillity in the society.” (DIPRO)