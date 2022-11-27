CPA, RGU conduct outreach progs

RONO HILLS, 26 Nov: The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA), in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Women Studies & Research Centre, conducted a series of outreach programmes “to connect to youth of the state and to promote political participation, with special focus on women participation,” the university informed in a release on Saturday.

As part of the series, a state-level symposium on ‘Engaging women for sustainable political participation’ was organised on 25 November. The other programmes conducted under it were online inter-college essay competition, a departmental debate competition at RGU, and a painting workshop-cum-competition for the students of fine arts.

The results of all the competitions were announced on the occasion of Constitution Day, which was celebrated at the Dorjee Khandu auditorium of the APLA here.

The prizes for the competitions, except for the online competition, were given away by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in the presence of Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona. The winners received certificates and trophies, along with a cash prizes.

The results of the competitions were as follows.

Essay competition: 1. Karik Jamoh (JNC, Pasighat), 2. Millo Odi (St Claret College, Ziro), and 3. Chini Sono (Government College, Seppa).

Debate competition: 1. Thomas Hanglam Matey (education department), 2. Yagyaj (English department), 3. Marto Ronya (history department), and 4. Lopoli Melo (history department).

Champion department: Education

Painting competition: Khyoda Piter, 2. Michi Tassar, and 3. Ejum Riba.

Consolation prizes: 1. Tokmem Pertin,