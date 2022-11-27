DC visits remote villages

MAGO/THINGBU, 26 Nov: Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, along with SP Bomge Kamduk and other HoDs visited remote Mago and Thingbu villages from 24-26 November.

At Mago, the team learned about the problems being faced by the villagers, including not receiving compensation for the land acquired for national security. The DC assured them of all possible assistance in mitigating their problems, and, along with the SP, advised the villagers to preserve the Brokpa culture and tradition, and to maintain cordial relations with the security personnel deployed in the vicinity of the villages.

Later, the DC, accompanied by the SP, the hydropower development department EE and other officers of the hydropower development department inspected the ongoing construction work for the 100 kw micro hydel at Mago.

The DC expressed satisfaction over the progress of work, and advised the army authorities to “initiate the land compensation process as the source of livelihood is badly affected due to construction of roads and other infrastructures on grazing land of Brokpas.”

On Saturday, the team visited Thingbu village, where they interacted with the villagers and inspected various developmental projects. (DIPRO)