Music, sports festival ends

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 27 Nov: A three-day ‘Music and adventure tourism festival’, organised by the Dile Pale Multipurpose Society and the Lower Siang Cultural Society on the left bank of the Ego river at Dipa village in Lower Siang district concluded on Sunday.

The objective of the festival was to promote adventure tourism in the Siang valley, bordering Assam.

The sports events included paragliding, river rafting, ATV ride, zip-lining, etc.

Renowned singer Rito Riba and a few other local artistes and dancers participated in the musical events of the festival.