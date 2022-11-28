Octogenarian passes away

Ziro, 27 Nov: Prominent Apatani octogenarian Lod Doilyang passed away peacefully in his sleep in the wee hours of Sunday in his native village Kalung.

Born in 1932, Doilyang had been appointed as an Auxiliary Labour Corps worker in 1951 by the then political officer RG Mangize, and posted at Kimin, the then headquarters of Subansiri, during the NEFA time.

He was attached to late PK Phukan, the then base superintendent, in Kimin. Upon Phukan’s transfer to Daporijo, Doilyang also went with him and served for a few years in Daporijo. On further transfer of

late PK Phukan to Pasighat, Doilyang was transferred to Ziro and promoted as a peon in 1953. As a peon, Doilyang served under several political officers, including Maj SS Jaspal, PN Kaulitz, and BS Duggal.

Doilyang was promoted to the post of political interpreter in 1962, and worked under several political officers, including Dharmeswar Baruah, Tarun Chandra Hazarikam, and many others.

He was then promoted as a political assistant (gazetted post) in 1988 and served under several Lower Subansiri deputy commissioners, including late JM Sheyem, Arun Kumar Mathur, Lalit Sharma, GS Chima, MM Kutty and many others. He superannuated in 1991, and had been serving as a renowned shaman till the time of his demise.

During the smallpox epidemic in the Apatani plateau in 1969, Doilyang had been awarded a silver medal by the lieutenant governor of NEFA in Shillong, Meghalaya, “for his exemplary social service in fighting the epidemic.”

Late Doilyang is survived by his wife, eight sons and two daughters.

In a condolence message to Doilyang’s wife Lod Soli, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime described late Doilyang as “a dedicated government servant who had inspired many other Apatanis to join government service in course of his long and illustrious career in government service.”

Apatani Women Association of Ziro president Hibu Lilly and general secretary Leegang Anya also expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD) also expressed deep sorrow over Doilyang’s demise.

“Late Doilyang was a man of fine and humble character, having multifaceted personality, who contributed immensely for development of the society and state. His death has caused a deep vacuum in the society and shall be very difficult to fill by anyone,” the TSD said in a condolence message, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (With DIPRO input)