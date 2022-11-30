IndiGo commences operations from Donyi Polo airport

HOLLONGI, 29 Nov: In line with its vision to enhance connectivity to the Northeast, IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, commenced its operations from the Donyi Polo airport here from 28 November.

The first flight, from Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata, was inaugurated with lamp lighting by IndiGo managing director’s principal adviser RK Singh.

“Itanagar will be the 75th domestic and 101st overall destination in the 6E network. A second frequency between Kolkata and Itanagar will commence on 3 December, 2022,” the airline said in a release.

IndGo chief strategy & revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said: “We are pleased to commence operations from Itanagar, which will be our 10th destination in the Northeast. Destinations like Tawang, which were not easily accessible, will now attract more tourists through scheduled commercial flights, which will boost the economy of the city and the state. Over the last few years, IndiGo has focused on increasing accessibility in the Northeast, and now connects seven out of eight states in the region. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service, connecting people with places they love,” it said.

The flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via the airline’s official website: www.goindigo.in/domestic-flights/flights-to-itanagar.html.