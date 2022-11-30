Entrepreneurs, farmers advised to export produces

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: Trade & Commerce Secretary Hage Tari on Tuesday urged the entrepreneurs of the state, including farmers, to try and export their produces in the international markets.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Promoting exports from Arunachal Pradesh under developing districts as export hub programme’, organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO), in association with the state’s trade & commerce department, Tari also asked the entrepreneurs and farmers of the state to “first enroll for export licenses, and then focus on e-commerce to help eliminate the middlemen.”

Trade & Commerce Director Sonyung Modi said, “There is an urgent need to bring Arunachal Pradesh into the export map. The state now has quality infrastructure, including an airport, surface communication, etc, and there is no dearth of good quality produces worth exporting in the state.”

He requested the participants to participate in buyers-sellers meets to get acquainted with potential investors.

Citing the example of the government approved special economic zone in Changlang, Modi said that “such initiatives will facilitate export and boost the economy of the state.”

FIEO head Kaushik Dutta said that the seminar’s objective was to “sensitise the entrepreneurs and district-level officers and equip them with information regarding exporting the produces.”

Industries Director Taru Talo in his address requested the bankers to “identify potential entrepreneurs and come forward with credit facilities.” He also requested the entrepreneurs to ensure that their quality is at par with international standards. (DIPR)