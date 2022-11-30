Prog on Mission Vatsalya held

YINGKIONG, 29 Nov: Officers of the general administration, the police, the education department, the women & child development department, the ArSLM and the one-stop centre, and members of various NGOs participated in an orientation programme on Mission Vatsalya here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

During the programme, Legal Protection Officer Akoying Tekseng presented a brief on the important provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012, while Tapang Tabing from the district legal services authority made presentations on the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

DCPU PO Okit Jongkey spoke on the Adoption Regulations, 2022.

A docudrama titled ‘Aniya’ was also screened to raise awareness on the POCSO Act. (DIPRO)