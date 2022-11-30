Arunachal registered 43,644 births, 4,093 deaths in 2021

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh registered a total of 43,644 births and a total of 4,093 deaths during 2021.

This was informed during the 9th interdepartmental coordination committee meeting of the directorate of economics & statistics and chief registrar of births and deaths, which was chaired by Economics & Statistics Commissioner Ankur Garg on Tuesday.

Garg instructed all the members and functionaries to “ensure cent percent reporting and registration of births and deaths on time.” He also emphasised on ensuring cent percent registration of births and deaths in all the registration units in the state.

Census Operations Director Pooja Pandey in her address emphasised on the importance of the civil registration system and online registration of births and deaths in the state.

Economics & Statistics Director Bebing Megu requested all stakeholders to “contribute for improvement of the civil registration system in the state.”

The heads of horticulture, agriculture, IPR, health, panchayat, and women & child development departments attended the meeting.