Reverse migration need of the hour: CM

KOLORIANG, 29 Nov: On the second day and the last leg of his visit to Kurung Kumey district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday emphasised that “reverse migration” of people who have left their villages for urban areas is the need of the hour.

Speaking at a public function here, Khandu encouraged people to return to their villages and develop their own land.

“Due to lack of roads, livelihood and basic amenities, many people of border districts like Kurung Kumey have migrated to places like Itanagar, the state capital. However, today the state government, with the support of the central government, is ushering a new era of infrastructural development, including connectivity, while offering livelihood options and basic amenities through several people-centric programmes and schemes,” he said.

Responding to requests by the local community leaders for construction of quarters for the government employees posted in the district, the CM assured that the government is more than willing to provide the facility.

“We will construct government quarters and we will also ensure that government employees stay in their posting places to serve. But serve whom if the locals are not there?” he asked.

Speaking about development in terms of connectivity, including roads, bridges and digital, Khandu said that “Kurung Kumey has all the potential to develop into one of the most prosperous districts of the state.”

He, however, expressed regret that, even after so many years of statehood, Koloriang is still rated as the most underdeveloped district headquarters of the state.

Khandu said that the state government is ready to create all requisite infrastructures befitting a district headquarters, “provided the locals offer land without any controversy.”

“The government cannot create infrastructure on air. You give us land, we will give you development,” he said.

Stating that “the era of disconnect between the people and the government is history,” he gave assurance that “the state government will work on projects that the people want, not what the government wants.”

On the portion of the Trans-Arunachal Highway that connects Koloriang with the rest of the state (Joram-Koloriang highway), which comes under Package 8, the chief minister informed that “its tender process is over and soon work will start on it.”

He informed that he has instructed the NHIDCL authorities to expedite the construction process and ensure on-time completion.

On popular demand, the chief minister assured to provide funds for the construction of a sports stadium, a multipurpose auditorium, and a helipad.

“Please provide sufficient land for a stadium and I will ensure that it comes up in quick time. As suggested, we will construct the auditorium at the present helipad site, which is within the township area, and construct a new helipad on the outskirts,” Khandu announced.

He declared that “the state government is committed to make Koloriang a shining example of development,” and sought cooperation from the district’s people.

Earlier in the day, Khandu visited the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya here, and interacted with the students and teachers, besides joining in a plantation drive.

The chief minister also interacted with the members of the Employee Forum of 21-Koloriang Assembly Constituency on developmental issues, and with members of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Khandu was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix and MLA Lokam Tassar, among others. (CM’s PR Cell)