Flight services a new chapter in Arunachal’s history: Scindia

[ Chukhu Indu ]

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that, with the introduction of flight services in Arunachal Pradesh, “a new chapter has been written in the state’s history.”

Addressing a virtual conference with all the stakeholders here in Arunachal, Scindia said that, “after the government of Arunachal Pradesh reduced the value added tax from 20 percent to 1 percent six months ago, many airlines across the country are interested in rendering their services in Hollongi airport.”

He expressed hope that interior places like Tuting in Upper Siang district, Vijaynagar in Changlang, and Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district would also be provided with air connectivity.

“Attempts are also being made to spread air connectivity in places such as Dirang, Aalo, Anini and Daporijo. Services from Mechukha to Tuting will also be resumed soon,” he said.

Union MoS for Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli welcomed the development of air connectivity in Arunachal and said that it would “ease the people and time will be saved and also will cater help for locals in the business sector.”

Speaking to reporters after the videoconference, state Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo informed that, “for the ease of the travellers from outside, we are not checking for inner line permits (ILP). However, if someone gets down in the capital city, then ILP is required.”

“Advanced landing grounds are expected to come up in Daporijo, Dirang, Aalo and Anini soon,” Nalo said, adding that, “very soon, discussion will be done with all the stakeholders, such as land & forest department, district administration and civil aviation department, where decisions will be taken promptly.”

Nalo said that the transport department has been instructed to provide a bus service to and from the airport in Hollongi.