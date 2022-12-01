DC inaugurates orientation prog at DIET

YACHULI, 30 Nov: A 3-day orientation programme for school management committee (SMC) members of Lower Subansiri District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime here on Tuesday.

The DC urged the participants to inculcate the spirit of dignity of labour as no job is less or small. He also emphasized on sincerity and dedication on the part of educational stakeholders which is vital for improving the educational scenario of the district.

Later, the DC had an interactive session with the students of DIET in which he announced to facilitate the Ziro Darshan programme for final semester students of DIET, Yachuli. He also assured to help in facilitating the institute to have a good flower garden to improve the aesthetic look of the campus.

The DIET’s principal in-charge Dr.Mudang Rita assured to maintain congenial study atmosphere in the lone DIET of the district. (DIPRO)