Two new structures at Golden Pagoda dedicated to public

NAMSAI, 30 Nov: Adding grandeur to the famous Kongmu-Kham (Golden Pagoda) at Namsai, two new structures-an Ordination Hall and a Buddha Temple have been dedicated to the people by His Eminence, Reverent Loung-Phow Somphon from Thailand here on Wednesday.

The Ordination Hall and Buddha Temple were donated by the deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and his family members while the Golden Statue was donated by Saphaboon Foundation, Thailand & San Francisco and Laongdao Boon Prasert from United States of America and Buddha Relic was gifted by His Eminence, Sangha-Raja of Sri-Lanka.

His Eminence, Abbot of the Kongmu-Kham, Vimalatissa informed that the Buddha Relic which was enshrined into the Golden Statue at Buddha Temple, was kept in Thailand for the last two years due to Covid and it has brought good fortune and prosperity where-ever it was kept.

The DCM has expressed his gratitude to His Eminence, Reverent Loung-Phow Somphon from Thailand and other monks for coming all way from the Thailand to dedicate the Ordination Hall and the Temple.

He also conveyed his gratitude to chief minister Pema Khandu for donating the main gate of Golden Pagoda and to Namsai DFO and his officials for carrying out beautification of the premises.

He also thanked Saphaboon Foundation, Thailand & San Francisco and Laongdao Boon Prasert from United States of America for donating the Golden Statue of Lord Buddha.

He also thanked the devotees that came all the way from Thailand and Myanmar and to all those who had contributed in one or the other way and participated in the dedication ceremony.

Apart from the religious activities, Kongmu-Kham becomes a centre of tourist attraction too in Eastern Arunachal which receives highest footfall of tourist on weekends because of its serene environment and beautiful landscape. With addition of two beautiful structures in the form of Thai style, Ordination Hall and a Buddha Temple which are opened for the devotees and public, it is expected to attract more tourists not only from North East India but also Buddhist pilgrimage from South East Asian countries.