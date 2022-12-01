Raids conducted against SUPs in Yingkiong & Bomdila

YINGKIONG, 30 Nov: A team of officials headed by town magistrate has conducted a raid in weekly market here in Upper Siang district on Wednesday and seized single use plastic (SUP). Fine was also imposed on the violators.

The team has been conducting the inspection drive to ensure strict enforcement of ban on identified SUP in Yingkiong township.

Similar raid was carried out in Bomdila in West Kameng district by an official team headed by EAC Arvind Pangging to ensure strict enforcement of ban on SUP.

The team recovered prohibited SUP items such as carry bags less than 75 microns in thickness, polystyrene for decoration, candy stick etc. during its raids across Bomdila. (DIPROs)