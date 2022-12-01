ANSU to hold rally on paper leakage case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: The All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) on Wednesday informed that the organization would conduct a rally to express solidarity with Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) aspirants over the paper leakage issue on 3rd December 2022.

In a press conference, ANSU vice president (protocol) Rahim Yangfo informed that ANSU and AAPSU would endorse the charter of demands placed by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC including immediate arrest of former APPSC chairman Nippo Nabam and other members.

“We are not against any individual or community rather against criminals who played with the lives of innocent aspirants,” Yangfo added.

He asked the people of the state to join the rally saying that the state needs reformation in APPSC.

Among the 13-point demands which were put forward by aspirants to both AAPSU and ANSU include- monitoring of the paper leakage probe by the enforcement department and the high court, immediate dismissal of all government officers involved in the scam, declaration of all exams as null and void, no exam be conducted unless the investigation is over and inclusion of aspirants in the examination standard operating procedures.

The ANSU also endorsed the aspirants’ demand that exams be conducted under UPSC and justice for Mudang Yabyang (PwD candidate) and reward for Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower.