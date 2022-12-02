ADO, JE arrested in paper leak case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has arrested junior engineer (JE) Karik Darang and agriculture development officer (ADO) Yimar Rakshap in connection with the APPSCCE question paper leakage case.

Darang is presently posted as JE in the RWD in Pangin in Siang district, while Rakshap is posted as ADO in Anjaw district.

With the arrest of the duo, the total number of people arrested in the case now stands at 24.

In a release, the SIC informed that the arrests were made based on the FIR lodged by aspirants and deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-2017.

“Further, all complaints related to various other exams conducted by the APPSC from 2014 onwards have been amalgamated with the instant case for detailed investigation,” the SIC added.