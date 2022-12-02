Oranges from Arunachal launched in Dubai

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: Organic oranges from Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district were launched at the Lulu Group’s hypermarkets in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday.

The oranges were launched in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) CEO Okit Palling, Agriculture Marketing Director Tadu Game, Agriculture Joint Director Karbom Riram, and a team of officials from Lulu hypermarket during a programme organised in Dubai by the APAMB, in collaboration with the Lulu Group International, on 1 December.

Applauding the efforts of the APAMB and the APEDA, the Lulu Group’s regional manager termed the event “a milestone which will open up the market for various other organic products from Arunachal Pradesh.”

Speaking at the event, Tayeng said that “organic oranges are just a lead product from the state, and in coming days, various other products from the state will find their way to these markets.”

Palling informed that the oranges from Arunachal have been produced by the Dambuk Organic Orange Producer Company Limited, formed under the MOVCD-NER.

He further said that agriculture and horticulture produces like pumpkin, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, and large cardamom from the state are of the best quality.

Palling acknowledged the relentless support provided by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki.

The responses from other stores, such as the Lulu stores in Doha, have also been very encouraging as the shelves were almost empty by the evening.

The event was also attended by representatives of other retail business houses in the country.