Aspirants urge GoAP to declare RWD JE exam null and void

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: The aspirants for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) RWD junior engineer (civil) exam on Thursday urged the state government to declare the exam “null and void.”

In a press conference, the aspirants said that the RWD JE exam was “totally rigged, as four persons who appeared for the exam have already been arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC).”

The arrestees are Kendar Bagra (first rank), Kenjom Bagra (second rank), Eagle Sora (seventh rank), and Thomas Gaduk, who could not qualify for the exam even after buying the question paper.

The aspirants informed that they lodged an FIR with the SIC in this regard on 14 November.

The advertisement for 63 posts of RWD JE (civil) had been floated on 13 April, 2020, and more than 4,000 aspirants had applied for it. The prelims and the mains exams were held in April and September 2021, and the result was declared on 26 February this year.

“We have submitted a representation to the chief ministers’ office, demanding that the government declare the RWD JE (civil) examination null and void. We are expecting a quick response from the chief minister,” said an aspirant.

“Among the 60 selected candidates who cleared the exam and are already working, more than 30 plus candidates are under our radar. We are investigating it and giving inputs to the SIC, the PAJSC, the AAPSU and the ANSU,” said another aspirant.

The aspirants urged the state government to “take a cue from the Manipur and Assam governments by cancelling the RWD JE (civil) exam, 2021.”

Meanwhile, in another press conference, a group of deprived assistant conservator of forest (ACF) candidates demanded that the SIC launch an investigation into the ACF examination held this year, claiming that the exam was “suspected to be rigged.”

“The involvement of deputy secretary Taket Jerang in other exams like APPSCCE-2017, AE (civil) 2022 paper leakage, we are very much convinced that ACF examination might be rigged like other exams,” an aspirant alleged.

The deprived candidates for the ACF exam have also lodged an FIR against the then APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam, secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray, and other officials and members of the commission.

“In the GS and GK papers of the ACF exam-2022, we noticed elementary maths, English grammar and even C-SAT questions were there, which were out of the syllabus and the reason of our suspicion,” the aspirant added.

“We demand a separate investigation into the ACF exam-2022 to unearth the anomalies and unfair means done by any candidate,” he stated, and urged the SIC to initiate investigation into the exam.