Academic achievers felicitated

KHONSA, 2 Dec: The All Tutsa Welfare Society (ATWS) in collaboration with All Tutsa Students’ Union conducted felicitation-cum-educational awareness program at circuit house here in Tirap district on Friday.

Attending the programme as resource persons, Khonsa ADC Hakresha Kri and Longo CO Dr. Ripi Doni enlightened the participants about the importance of goal setting and time management. They also spoke on the importance of new education policy.

ATWS assistant general secretary Lomsong Kanglom, while congratulating the meritorious students, briefed about the importance of career counseling.

ATWS president Ngongphen Bangsia informed that the programme was organized to felicitate the academic achievers of classes 10 and 12 for the year 2021-22, apart from educational awareness in the interest of young students of Tutsa community.

Meanwhile, altogether 12 academic achievers for 2021-22 from Tutsa community were felicitated by Hakresha Kri and Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang. (DIPRO)