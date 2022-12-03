Thousands benefitted by SAD 2.0 camps in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 2 Dec: Over 1000 villagers were benefited from a series of Seva Aapke Dwaar 2.0 camp, conducted in sixteen locations under Nelling circle in Upper Subansiri district.

Besides the district administration, health, veterinary, statistics, agriculture and horticulture departments, ICDS and banks provided services at the door step of the people during the camps which concluded on Friday.

SAD nodal officer Dubom Apang has closely monitored the camps and provided logistics support to the SAD teams.(DIPRO)