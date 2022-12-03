Tableaux depicts Adi traditional way of life

PASIGHAT, 2 Dec: A tableaux depicting the traditional way of life of the Adi tribe and the womenfolk showcasing the rich textiles, handloom weaving, spinning and agricultural practices were displayed/presented during a procession organized on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day (IFD) celebration here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Over 7000 people, including school children participated in the procession, which was organized jointly by Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh and Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, Pasighat.

The procession was taken out in the main thoroughfare of the Pasighat town in the morning before the commencement of the main programme, organizing committee chairman Delong Padung informed.

Rich tributes were also paid to Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo on the occasion.

Indigenous affairs director Sokhep Kri, prominent social worker Vijay Taram, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and retired commissioner Tajom Taloh also joined the IFD celebration. (DIPRO)