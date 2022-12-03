WRGC NCC wing felicitates next of kin of martyrs

DEOMALI, 2 Dec: The NCC wing of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) here in Tirap district on Wednesday felicitated the next of kin (NOK) of the martyrs from Tirap district during its ‘Saheedo Ko Shat Shat Naman’ programme.

The NOK of the martyrs including Ashoka Chakra Hav. Hangpan Dada from Borduria village, rifleman Y F Nokte aka Ngongphih Songthing from Nokna village, rifleman Dule Lowang from Kheti village and rifleman W Lowang aka Wangsoa Lowang from Kapu village were honoured with mementoes for the bravery and sacrifices endured by the martyrs and their kins.

The mementoes to the NOK were presented by the college principal Dr. Monshi Tayeng.

Tayeng, in his address, spoke on the importance of NCC to induce the spirit of patriotism among the students and the public in general.

He also spoke at length on the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the nation and its people.

Earlier, the programme began with drill performed by the NCC cadets (WRGC) led by capt. Wakhian Tekwa, while the CTO of the wing Chatung Lowang introduced the NOK. (DIPRO)