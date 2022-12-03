Ex-servicemen’s rally in Tawang

TAWANG, 2 Dec: An ex-servicemen’s rally was organized on Friday at the headquarters of Tawang brigade which saw the participation of 100 ex-servicemen and widows of ex-servicemen.

Tawang deputy commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo asked the welfare scheme implementing departments to keep some quota for ex-servicemen. He informed that there is no separate official for Zila Sainik Board and is being looked after by DDMO. He asked ex-servicemen to register themselves with the board.

He hailed the ex-servicemen as role models for villagers and first responder to any calamity in respective villages.

DC further said that “soldiers have sacrificed their youth for nation’s security, and it is the duty of the society to pay them back once they retire from active service.”

Tawang brigade commander Brig. NM Bendigeri said that his brigade is committed to cater to the needs of the veterans and have opened a facilitation centre in the brigade. He also lauded Tawang DC for taking initiatives to strengthen the civil military bonhomie. (DIPRO)