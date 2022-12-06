ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: Ninety-two cluster level winners from the six clusters of VKVs in the state participated in a two-day state-level ‘Inter-VKV Bhagavat Gita chanting competition’, which concluded at the VKV here on Sunday.

The competition was held in two categories – C and D (boys and girls, respectively) – and Srimat Bhagavat Gita’s second chapter’s shlokas were chosen for chanting.

The first position in Group C was bagged by VKV Tafrogam, VKV Tawang, and VKV Roing, while the first position in Group D was won by VKV Itanagar, VKV Nirjuli, VKV Jirdin, and VKV Tafrogam.